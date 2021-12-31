      Weather Alert

Attorney for Former McKinley Football Player Files Federal Case Over Pizza-Eating Incident

Dec 31, 2021 @ 4:40am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The attorney for a former McKinley football player has filed a federal lawsuit.

They’re claiming civil rights violations because of that pizza-eating incident in the school gym back in May.

The suit names the Canton City School District and the coaches since fired by the district.

The suit claims the now-18-year-old man was forced to eat a pepperoni pizza in violation of his religious beliefs.

The former coaches say the unnamed teen was not forced to eat pork, and they were trying to help a troubled player get back on track.

Popular Posts
‘The Batman” Bat And The Cat Trailer
Taylor Swift’s ‘Red’ is Coming to Peloton
Three members of BTS test positive for COVID-19
Best Celebrity Tik Toks Of The Year
Camila Cabello Is Going on a “Social Media Detox”
Connect With Us Listen To Us On