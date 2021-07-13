      Weather Alert

Attorney for Wattley, Other Former Coaches, Files Defamation Suit

Jul 13, 2021 @ 5:25am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The attorney representing former McKinley Head Football Coach Marcus Wattley and five of his assistant coaches filed a defamation lawsuit in Stark County Common Pleas Court.

The suit names nine individuals including school district Superintendent Jeffrey Talbert, all five school board members and another former assistant coach.

The suit seeks compensation for damage to reputations, lost wages and more.

The six were among the coaches fired for allegedly forcing a star player to eat pizza containing pork, in violation of his religious beliefs.

Attorney Peter Pattakos joins Jon Bozeka Tuesday morning at 10:15 on Live and Local.

