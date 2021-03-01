      Weather Alert

Aultman Alliance Adds Permanent Vaccination Drive-Thru Facility

Mar 1, 2021 @ 6:18am

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Aultman Alliance Community Hospital is continuing to receive coronavirus vaccine and inoculate people, but they’re doing it a little differently now.

They’ve taken a building in their parking lot in the 1700 block of South Union Avenue and made it into a testing and vaccination drive-thru.

There are garage doors at both ends of the building, just like at your favorite beverage drive-thru.

They used to have a drive-thru tent.

Shots and tests are by phone appointment only though.

For a vaccine appointment, call 330 596-6075.

For a testing appointment, call 330 596-7127.

The building that had housed a private business, and they put garage doors on each end.

