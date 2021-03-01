Aultman Alliance Adds Permanent Vaccination Drive-Thru Facility
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Aultman Alliance Community Hospital is continuing to receive coronavirus vaccine and inoculate people, but they’re doing it a little differently now.
They’ve taken a building in their parking lot in the 1700 block of South Union Avenue and made it into a testing and vaccination drive-thru.
There are garage doors at both ends of the building, just like at your favorite beverage drive-thru.
They used to have a drive-thru tent.
Shots and tests are by phone appointment only though.
For a vaccine appointment, call 330 596-6075.
For a testing appointment, call 330 596-7127.
The building that had housed a private business, and they put garage doors on each end.