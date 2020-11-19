      Weather Alert

Aultman Named to Receive First Vaccine Shipments for Local Hospital Region

Nov 19, 2020 @ 7:24am

CABTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Aultman Hospital will be the Ohio Hospital Region 5 initial recipient of the coronavirus vaccine once it’s available, according to the state of Ohio.

Aultman will get the vaccine first and inoculate frontline workers, but quickly distribute it to other hospitals and distribution locations.

Region 5 covers Canton, Akron and Youngstown, a total of 16 area counties.

Ten hospitals covering the eight Ohio regions were named on Wednesday.

