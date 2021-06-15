Aultman Opening Newer Urgent Care Facility in Jackson Retail Area
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Aultman Health Foundation hopes to open another of their AultmanNow Urgent Care facilities in Jackson Township by the second week in August.
This one will go in front of the Buehler’s store next to Jersey Mikes on Fulton Drive NW, near Wales Avenue.
Senior VP Chris Parrish says more locations are in the works, offering healthcare services in retail areas, closer to the customer.
The goal with these facilities is to get patients in and out in 45 minutes.