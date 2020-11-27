Aultman Preparing for Arrival of Vaccine Next Month
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Once the Pfizer vaccine is approved by the federal government, frontline workers at the local Aultman Hospitals will be the first to get the shots because Aultman has the capability of keeping the vaccine stored at minus-70 degrees Celsius.
Aultman will be able to store at least 970 doses, keeping in mind that two doses are required over a two-and-a-half week period.
VP of the Supply Chain for Aultman Chris Parrish says it doesn’t mean other hospitals won’t also get the vaccine, but with it being on-site, their people will likely go first.
Parrish recently appeared on Live and Local on 1480 WHBC.
Aultman was named as the pre-positioning site for Hospital Region 5 in the state which covers the Canton, Akron and Youngstown areas.