Aussie Breakdancer Raygun And More Of The Best Viral Olympic Moments

Source: YouTube

It has been an incredible two weeks of Olympic action in Paris with many memeable and memorable viral moments!

Australian breakdancer, Dr. Rachel “Raygun” Gunn got the Internet talking with her performance and score of zero…something their team boss was disappointed in. She’s a 36-year-old university lecturer with a PhD in cultural studies.

She was living her best life with her team at the closing ceremonies!

The Paris closing ceremony is unfolding with the Aussie athletes basking in the glory of Raygun’s heroics in the lead in. Got to love the way they have got around her https://t.co/tNh4Kn3UsE pic.twitter.com/BiKNoVrXtu — Jon Ralph (@RalphyHeraldSun) August 11, 2024

What was your favorite moment of the games?