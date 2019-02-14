Australian Women Choosing Fried Chicken Over Flowers For Valentine’s Day

While red roses and chocolates might be the way to express love on Valentine’s Day in North America, in The Land Down Under both women and men agree there’s a better way to go on February 14th.

In a survey conducted by West Australian chicken restaurant Chicken Treat, 43% of participants preferred fried chicken to flowers, breaking down 25% to 65% ladies to guys.

According to marketing head honcho David Harrison, “In the 25 to 34-year-old age bracket, nearly half of all women want fried chicken, not flowers from their romantic partner on the international day of love.”

“There is still a large proportion of romantics out there [but] what this research clearly showed was that fried chicken is preferable to wine and roses, for a huge part of the population,” Harrison told BuzzFeed.

If skipping the traditional gifts for Valentine’s Day, what will you give instead?