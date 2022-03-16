Autopsy Records For Bob Saget’s Death Permanently Banned For Release
While some of the materials regarding Bob Saget’s death have been permanently sealed, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office released its incident report on the matter.
The police incident report shows that there was no evidence of foul play, and when Bob arrived at the hotel in the early morning after his standup gig, there were no signs that anything was wrong.
A Florida judge ruled that no photos nor body camera footage involving his sudden death can be released to media outlets.