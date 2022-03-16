      Weather Alert

Autopsy Records For Bob Saget’s Death Permanently Banned For Release

Mar 16, 2022 @ 8:20am

While some of the materials regarding Bob Saget’s death have been permanently sealed, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office released its incident report on the matter.

The police incident report shows that there was no evidence of foul play, and when Bob arrived at the hotel in the early morning after his standup gig, there were no signs that anything was wrong.

A Florida judge ruled that no photos nor body camera footage involving his sudden death can be released to media outlets.

Popular Posts
Jussie Smollett Is Going To Jail For Faking A Hate Crime
Nick Cannon’s Talk Show Is Canceled
Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Have Raised $20 Million For Ukrainians
Watch The New “Bridgerton” Season 2 Trailer
Twenty years after its release, Avril Lavigne reflects on “Complicated”: “It's so extremely special”
Connect With Us Listen To Us On