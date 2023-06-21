Ava Max slapped by man while onstage in LA

Just days after Bebe Rexha was hit in the face by a cellphone thrown onstage in New York, Ava Max was slapped by a man attending her show in Los Angeles.

Fan-captured video of the incident Tuesday, June 20, shows a man dressed in black taking the stage as Ava performed the final song in her set. After taking a swipe at her, he quickly gets hauled away by security.

“He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye. He’s never coming to a show again,” Ava tweeted early Wednesday morning, along with two angry face emojis. “Thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!!”

There’s been no word on whether the man was arrested. Bebe’s cellphone-throwing assailant was arrested by police on Sunday, June 18, and charged with assault. Despite a black eye and a cut near her eyebrow, Bebe resumed her tour Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

