Ava Max to launch her hologram in upcoming Starlight collaboration with Coca-Cola

Feb 18, 2022 @ 3:00pm

Ava Max recently dyed her hair cherry red — a color to complement her new partner, Coca-Cola’s, new soda called Starlight. 

The “Motto” singer teamed with the soda giant so her fans can unlock an exclusive performance by purchasing a can or bottle of the new, crimson-colored product. Purchase the new Starlight flavor and you’ll score a secret code that you can scan on the Coca-Cola website to unlock the virtual concert, which will feature a virtual Ava Max belting out her three biggest hits.

People reports the augmented reality “Cosmic Concert” will kick things up a notch by having the singer float through space in a space station while singing “Kings & Queens,” “Sweet but Psycho” and “EveryTime I Cry” as red liquid surrounds her. 

Starlight arrives in stores on Monday, February 21.  Coca-Cola describes their new red drink as offering “notes reminiscent of stargazing around a campfire, as well as a cooling sensation that evokes the feeling of a cold journey to space.”  

People obtained a “sneak taste” of the new drink and described at a being a bit sweeter with more of an edge than Coke’s original flavor.  It will also come in a sugar-free option.

