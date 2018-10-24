Avengers 4 Leak: Pepper Potts’s Rescue Armor!

Pepper Potts’ Rescue Armor Leaked The anticipation for “Avengers 4” has just ramped up now that a leaked photo from the movie shows what looks to be Pepper Potts’ Rescue armor for the film. Gwyneth Paltrow, who plays Potts took a selfie of herself in the suit as her alter-ego, Rescue. See, in the comics, sometimes Pepper would have to “rescue” Tony from trouble or fight with Iron Man or other heroes when needed. In the selfie, Paltrow is seen wearing the suit and showing the chest with a few markings and blank spots on it. This picture has sent fans into a frenzy, but it may be trouble for Paltrow since Marvel doesn’t allow pictures from the set by cast or crew to be taken without approval. Do you think the “leak” isn’t really “a leak?” Does this picture are you more excited for “Avengers 4?”