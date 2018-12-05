“Avengers 4” Trailer Coming Friday…We Think

There were rumors about a trailer for Avengers 4 coming this week. Those rumors are allegedly true.

The trailer was supposedly going to drop on Wednesday but allegedly Marvel decided to hold it back in honor of the George H.W. Bush Memorial.

Several industry insiders are now saying the Avengers 4 trailer will be released on Friday. Marvel has made no official announcement so we’ll have to wait patiently.

Meanwhile, the trailer for Captain Marvel debuted on Monday and a preview for Spider-Man: Far From Home is expected to be seen at Brazil Comic Con this weekend.

Are you happy Marvel is releasing these back to back to back? Which of the three movies are you most excited to see?