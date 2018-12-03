“Avengers 4” Trailer Might Be Dropping This Weekend?!

It looks like Marvel fans are going to get an early Christmas present this week in the form of trailers for their much anticipated movies “Avengers 4” and “Captain Marvel.”

According to YouTuber John Campea, a new “Captain Marvel” travel will be shown at halftime of tonight’s Monday Night Football game.

Whle Marvel bloggers and fans, Daniel RPK and Manabyte, believe the “Avengers 4” trailer will likely debut during the Wednesday episode of “Good Morning America.”

There’s been no confirmation of the theories by Marvel or Disney studios, but lately they’ve released trailers without warning so the theories could be true.

Do you think that the trailers will be released this week? Which trailer are you wanting to see the most?