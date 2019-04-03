“Avengers: Endgame” Ticket Sales Breaking the Internet

Pre-sale tickets for “Avengers: Endgame” have just gone on sale and as expected records are being broken and people are scooping up tickets for the film.

According to Atom Tickets, the movie set a record for ticket sales in the first hour for a mobile retailer, and Fandango is reporting the same record numbers.

AMC is also reporting record sales numbers, but besides that, all the sites are reporting that ticket buyers are often getting a 503 error code from the number of people online trying to buy advance tickets.

“Avengers: Endgame” hits theaters on April 26.