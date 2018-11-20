Avengers: Infinity War to Netflix This Christmas

Netflix has decided to give you a gift on Christmas Day in the form of “Avengers: Infinity War.”

The streaming service has made it official that the Marvel blockbuster will be available to subscribers on Christmas Day.

This is a welcome surprise seeing how Netflix canceled two original Marvel shows, “Iron Fist” and “Luke Cage,” earlier this year.

So watch while you can because there’s no timetable on how long the movie will be on the service with Disney’s own streaming service coming soon.

Are you happy to know that “Avengers: Infinity War” is coming to Netflix? How may times do you think you’ll watch the film?