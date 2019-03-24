Avocado Recall

Another recall! A California producer, Henry’s Avocado has issued a recall on their latest batch. The recall is due to traces of a bacteria called Listeria. The bacteria is known to be harmful to children or those with weak immune systems.

Consumers can identify recalled products by the “Bravocado” stickers. The organic avocados are labeled “organic” and include “California” on the sticker.

Most shipments are distributed to several states including Arizona, California, Florida, New Hampshire, North Carolina, and Wisconsin.

Consumers who have purchased any recalled avocados are urged not to consume them, but to discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with further questions may contact Henry Avocado at 760-745-6632, Ext 132 or visit www.henryavocado.com/media