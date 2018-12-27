Avoid Those Amber Teething Necklaces! Choking Hazard!

When your baby is teething and miserable, parents want to do anything they can to make the pain stop. That’s why those amber teething necklaces are so trendy, makers of the infant jewelry claim when they warm up against baby’s skin, the amber releases succinic acid, which is supposed to be absorbed into baby’s skin and help ease pain and swelling. But the FDA just put out a statement warning they don’t really work and are a literal choking hazard.

According to the FDA, the amber necklaces aren’t just dangerous, there’s also a lack of evidence that they provide any benefits. The statement explains, “The FDA has received reports of death and serious injuries to infants and children, including strangulation and choking, caused by teething jewelry, such as amber teething necklaces.”

The FDA points out that choking can happen if the necklace breaks and a bead gets into the child’s throat or airway. The necklace can get twisted and end up wrapped too tightly around the neck, plus, it can get caught on other objects, including parts of the baby’s crib.

And as far as the claims that the acid in the amber helps with teething pain and swelling, Lara McKenzie, principal investigator in the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, says there’s really no evidence it can be absorbed by the body or that it relieves pain.

So what should moms, dads, and caregivers use instead to relieve teething pain? The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends alternatives including rubbing inflamed gums with a clean finger or using a teething ring made of firm rubber.

SOURCE: Scarymommy.com