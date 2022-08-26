Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Avril Lavigne, Bebe Rexha, Dove Cameron & more will be VMA presenters

August 26, 2022 12:11PM EDT
This Sunday night’s MTV VMAs will have just as many stars presenting Moon Person statues as it has stars performing.

Announced as presenters for this year’s telecast are Avril Lavigne, Chlöe Bailey, Dove Cameron, Bebe Rexha, Latto, Dixie D’Amelio, DJ Khaled, Joel Madden of Good Charlotte, Offset, Billy G, Ashley Graham, Billy Eichner and legendary comedy duo Cheech & Chong, aka Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong.

Plus, the Extended Play Stage Presented by Doritos® lineup for the show includes Lauren Spencer Smith, Conan Gray, Flo Milli and JID.

The 2022 MTV VMAs air Sunday, August 28, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

