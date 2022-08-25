Avril Lavigne getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Erika Goldring/Getty Images for ACM

Avril Lavigne is being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The singer will be awarded the 2,731st star on August 31 at 11:30 a.m. PT. Her star, in the category of Recording, will be dedicated at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard.

“This isn’t ‘Complicated,’ Avril Lavigne is very deserving of this Walk of Fame star and we are thrilled to be honoring her with this great honor,” Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, says in a statement. “Avril’s fans have been blowing up my phone asking when she will be getting her star. We are thrilled to say that the time is now!”

Machine Gun Kelly is set to be the guest speaker at the dedication ceremony. The event will stream live on WalkofFame.com.

