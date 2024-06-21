Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Avril Lavigne releases first-ever greatest hits album

June 21, 2024 12:20PM EDT
There’s nothing complicated about this: Avril Lavigne has just released her first-ever greatest hits album.

Avril Lavigne – Greatest Hits, which dropped on Friday, features 20 of the singer’s fan-favorite tracks, including “Complicated,” “Sk8er Boi,” “Girlfriend” and more.

The compilation album brings together all phases of Avril’s career, featuring songs from her debut album Let Go, her 2007 record The Best Damn Thing and her seventh studio album, Love Sux, which she released in 2022.

Avril has been showcasing her body of work in the Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits tour, which finished up the first leg of its North American run and now makes its way through its European and U.K. stops. She’ll also make her Glastonbury festival debut performance on June 30.

Avril returns to North America for a second leg of the tour in August, starting in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 12.

