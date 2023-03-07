Avril Lavigne spotted kissing Tyga in Paris

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

There have been rumors for a while that Avril Lavigne, who split last month with her fiance Mod Sun, was involved with rapper Tyga, but now there appears to be evidence that they’re more than friends.

While Avril and Tyga have been spotted together several times over the past month in Los Angeles, TMZ now has photos of the two kissing at a party during Paris Fashion Week on Monday. The two also walked into the party hand-in-hand.

In the past, Tyga has been in relationships with Blac Chyna and Kylie Jenner. Avril, who got engaged to Mod Sun in Paris in March of 2022, was previously married to Sum-41‘s Deryck Whibley and Nickelback‘s Chad Kroeger.

Avril and Mod first met in 2021 and put out a collaboration called “Flames.” He subsequently appeared on her 2022 album, Love Sux. Mod released his latest album, God Save the Teen, on February 3, featuring a track called “Avril’s Song,” as well as a duet with Avril called “Shelter.” But a few days after he launched a new tour, Avril’s rep confirmed to E! News that the two had ended their engagement.

Mod, apparently blindsided, later wrote on Instagram post, “In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken.”

