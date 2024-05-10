Avril Lavigne’s first-ever ‘Greatest Hits’ album coming June 21

More than 20 years after the release of her debut album Let Go, Avril Lavigne is finally putting out a best-of compilation.

Avril Lavigne – Greatest Hits is due out June 21 and is available for preorder now. It’ll be available on digital, CD and 12″ black vinyl, plus 12″ neon green vinyl that’s exclusive to Target. The album packaging features a personal note to Avril’s fans.

The album includes 20 songs from across her entire catalog, from “Complicated” and “Sk8er Boi” through to songs like “Bite Me” and “Bois Lie” from her most recent album, Love Sux.

In addition, four of Avril’s albums are being released in 12″ vinyl for the first time and will include bonus recording previously only available digitally. They include 2004’s Under My Skin, 2007’s The Best Damn Thing, 2011’s Goodbye Lullaby and 2013’s self-titled release. The vinyls will be offered in various colors via Amazon and Avril’s online store.

Avril’s also kicking off a North American Greatest Hits tour on May 22 in Vancouver, which is currently set to run through a September 18 show in Calgary, Alberta. All Time Low and Simple Plan are among the supporting acts.

Before that, Avril will perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards on May 16 with country star Nate Smith. You can watch it on Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET.

