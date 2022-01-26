Awkward?!? Mila Kunis Stars In New Commercial With Her Husband Ashton Kutcher’s Ex Demi Moore
No, you’re not getting Punk’d.
In a new Super Bowl commercial for AT&T, actress Mila Kunis – currently married to actor Ashton Kutcher – teams up with Kutcher’s ex-wife, Demi Moore.
The 1-minute commercial centers around the ladies meeting up at a high school reunion and finding out they “have a lot in common.”
Kutcher was married to Moore from 2005 to 2013.
Two years after their divorce was finalized, the actor tied the knot with Kunis, with whom he now shares two kids.
Do you have a good relationship with a spouse’s ex?