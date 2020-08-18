B-17 Bomber in Town for Week, Available for Tours and Flights
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – That is a B-17 bomber you may have seen flying overhead on Monday.
The commemorative aircraft is on display at AvFlight near the airport through the week, for both tours and even to take a flight, if you want to shell out the bucks,
Here’s the press release from Flying Legends of Victory Tour:
MESA, AZ – The Commemorative Air Force’s Airbase Arizona is bringing its B-17 Bomber, one
of the most iconic warplanes from World War II, to Akron-Canton Regional Airport August
17-23.
Rides and ground tours may be purchased for the plane. The public can experience a Living History Flight in a fully restored B-17 Bomber on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, August 21-23.
The aircraft will be open to the public for ground tours Tuesday-Thursday from 9am–6pm and Monday, Friday-Sunday from 2pm-6pm.
To schedule a ride book online at www.azcaf.org/tour or call 480-462-2992.
The B-17 Flying Fortress Sentimental Journey is one of only five currently flying in the world out of over 12,000 manufactured for combat during WWII – and is the leading exhibition warbird in The Flying Legends of Victory Tour conducted by CAF Airbase Arizona, a non-profit flying museum.
The Boeing B-17 was most famous for operations in Europe but was used in every theater of war from 1941-45. B-17 cruise speed was about 160 miles per hour; maximum altitude was 36,000 ft.
At high bombing altitudes in unheated aircraft, extreme temperatures subjected many crew members to frostbite.
Sentimental Journey was originally manufactured and delivered to the U.S. Army Air Forces for war service in 1944 – too late for European service but flew missions in the Pacific Theater.
After the war, she flew for training, testing, and air-sea rescue missions and was eventually sold for surplus and used as a fire bomber.
In 1978 the aircraft was purchased by a Commemorative Air Force (CAF) member and donated to the newly formed Arizona unit of the world-famous CAF.
She was meticulously restored and is today maintained in tip-top condition and operated by all-volunteer crews from the membership of CAF Airbase Arizona.