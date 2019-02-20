B.B. King’s Granddaughter Performing Locally

(WHBC) – The granddaughter of legendary blues artist B.B. King will be performing at Kent State Stark on Wednesday.

Val B. King, granddaughter of legendary blues artist B.B. King, will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Kent State University at Stark, as part of the campus’ observance of Black History Month.

King’s concert, “Storytelling with Val B. King”, will be presented in place of Cleveland-based electric blues ensemble, the Wallace Coleman Band, previously slated to perform that evening.

King’s soothing sound has been influenced by gospel music, blues, jazz, soul and R&B.

She recently finished her self-titled debut album, which includes a tribute song to her grandfather entitled, “The Legacy Goes On”.

King’s concert is free, open to the public, and will take place in the auditorium at Main Hall, located on the campus at 6000 Frank Ave. NW.

No tickets are required.