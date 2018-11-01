Babies at Akron Children’s Hospital wear Homemade Costumes
By Sarah Peters
|
Nov 1, 2018 @ 9:09 AM
These babies are so sweet! Staff over at Akron Children’s Hospital made sure that the babies who were in the ICU got to celebrate Halloween too! Staff delivered homemade costumes and treats to the babies and their families. Some of the costumes that the families received were made by Marybeth Fry and her family. Fry is the NICU family care coordinator.

SOURCE: FOX8.COM

