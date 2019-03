Kingston Pharma is recalling bottles of Health Naturals Cough Syrup + Mucus nationwide. The affected bottles are marked with lot KL180157 and an expiration date of 11/20. The UPC code of the bottles is 8 54954 00250 0. If you have some of this cough syrup you can return it for a full refund. For more info you can call 844-724-7347.