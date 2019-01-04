Baby Excited To See His Mom In 2 Places At Once

A baby boy could barely contain his excitement after spotting his mom in two places at once all thanks to the help of a selfie cam.

The video shared by Good Morning America shows a baby boy laying down with his mom, selfie cam poised above them.

She greets him in the camera and to his delight, he turns his head and sees her lying next to him for a double win.

His reaction is melting the internet’s, cold heart.

