Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Baby First To Have Partial Heart Transplant Now A Thriving Toddler

January 5, 2024 12:17PM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

“This was truly uncharted territory.”

That according to Dr. Joseph Turek at Duke Children’s Hospital who pulled off a first-of-its-kind partial heart surgery replacing arteries and valves in little Owen Monroe, who at the time was 17 days old. Within hours of birth, Owen was in stage 4 heart failure and was out of options. Mom asked doctors how many times they had done the procedure, and the reply was 5 piglets!

The success of Owen’s procedure has paved the way for 10 other babies to have it and hopefully have the same success. Doctors also hope there will be no other surgeries required as Owen continues to grow.

Popular Posts

1

Jordan Miller Talks About Son's Cancer Diagnosis
2

Mix 94-1's "New Year, New Cash"
3

Taylor Swift sets new record on album chart as Travis Kelce praises her brother’s Christmas gift
4

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘GUTS’ was the real best album of 2023, says a poll of all the polls
5

Ariana Grande denounces people’s “assumptions of my life” in end-of-year message