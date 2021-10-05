Baby Mauled to Death: New Details Revealed
The sad details have emerged in that child mauling in Akron
Officers say the 16-month old child was dropped off at the home so her uncle could babysit her. They say At one point he went outside and got into an argument with a female. Police believe that is when the dogs, left alone inside with the child, got agitated, and attacked the girl.
No word on whether any charges will be filed. They’re still investigating. The dogs have been removed from the home.