Baby Names Inspired by Health Foods Is the New Thing
By Anastasia Otto
|
Dec 4, 2018 @ 12:32 PM

I’ve had my fair share of encountering some unique names, I even have a friend whose name is Patience! Studies have even shown that a child’s name can have an effect on their future, so naming your child can be important.

The top baby names of 2018 have been revealed, but there’s a new baby trend that’s gaining steam and that’s naming your new child after health foods.

Some examples include “Kiwi” for a girls name and “Kale” for a boy. How about the name “Maple”?

What do you think of these names? I kinda like the name Clementine!

