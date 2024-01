After four years of marriage, Bryan Abasolo filed papers on January 2nd to end his marriage to former “Bachelorette”, Rachel Lindsay. He was the one she picked on her season, and cited “irreconcilable differences” in the paperwork the date of separation was December 31, 2023.

The chiropractor is asking for spousal support.

