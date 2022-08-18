BACK TO SCHOOL: More Red Cross Tips

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For many younger children this week, it’s the first day going to school or perhaps the first day at a new school.

The American Red Cross recommends that parents accompany the kids to the bus stop.

Even walk with them to school for the first week or so.

Jim McIntyre with Red Cross Northern Ohio says it’s also important for younger children to know their home address and how to get in touch with parents or guardians.

McIntyre says you may even want to attach that address to the melody of a popular song, making it easy to remember.