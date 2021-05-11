      Weather Alert

Backie Attorney Seeks Insanity Plea

May 11, 2021 @ 5:49am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton man accused of badly beating an elderly Canton Township man back in February would like to change his plea to ‘not guilty by reason of insanity’.

The attorney for 32-year-old Travonce Backie filed that motion last week.

Hhe asked that his client be evaluated.

Backie is charged with attempted murder for punching 85-year-old Ralph White repeatedly in the head and face after the two were involved in a traffic accident on 8th Street NE in Canton near Republic Steel.

