Backie Gets 5 to 7 1/2 Years in Ralph White Beating Incident

Jul 30, 2021 @ 6:28am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton man accused of beating up a defenseless 86-year-old Canton Township man following a traffic accident is going to prison for five to seven-and-a-half years.

32-year-old Travonce Backie entered guilty pleas Thursday to felonious assault and the other charges he faced in the February incident on 8th Street NE near Republic Steel.

His car collided with one driven by Ralph White.

Police say Backie walked up to White while he was still belted in his car and began beating him in the head and face.

White suffered severe head injuries.

