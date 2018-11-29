Backlash on Twitter About Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer
By Sarah Peters
|
Nov 29, 2018 @ 7:47 AM

Who didn’t love “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” as a kid? It’s a holiday staple! But after the movie aired on TV last night, many had the realization once again that the movie actually has some pretty sad and awful moments! As kids, we don’t think too much into it. But viewing it as adults, we see just how mean Rudolph’s father, Coach Comet, and even Santa are! Twitter users took the movie to task:

