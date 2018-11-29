Backlash on Twitter About Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer

Who didn’t love “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” as a kid? It’s a holiday staple! But after the movie aired on TV last night, many had the realization once again that the movie actually has some pretty sad and awful moments! As kids, we don’t think too much into it. But viewing it as adults, we see just how mean Rudolph’s father, Coach Comet, and even Santa are! Twitter users took the movie to task:

Donner just told Rudolph that self respect was more important than his son breathing. Somebody call the cops to their cave immediately #Rudolph — Lamont Price (@LPizzle) November 28, 2018

#RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer teaching kids since 1964 that your peers will only accept your differences if you can provide them with some kind of service pic.twitter.com/Dh2O44bvZg — Red Soxtober (@NewEng_DadLife) November 28, 2018