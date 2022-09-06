Backstreet Boys drop “Last Christmas,” first taste of new holiday album

BMG

Summer’s officially over, so it’s time to think about…Christmas?

Backstreet Boys have released the first track from their upcoming holiday album, A Very Backstreet Christmas, their version of Wham!‘s “Last Christmas.” The whole album, due out October 14, is available for pre-order today.

A Very Backstreet Christmas, the group’s first holiday album, includes classics like “White Christmas” and “Winter Wonderland,” as well as three new original tunes: “Christmas In New York,” “Together” and “Happy Days.”

A 15-track version available via Target includes two bonus tracks and a red vinyl version, which you can order at the official BSB store. While you’re there, you can check out the Christmas ornaments modeled after each member of the group and other holiday merch.

The North American leg of the group’s DNA World Tour wraps up September 14 in Oklahoma City.

Here’s the track listing for A Very Backstreet Christmas:

“White Christmas”

“The Christmas Song”

“Winter Wonderland”

“Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”

“Last Christmas”

“O Holy Night”

“This Christmas”

“Same Ole Lang Syne”

“Silent Night”

“I’ll Be Home for Christmas”

“Christmas in New York”

“Together”

“Happy Days”

“Feliz Navidad” (TARGET ONLY)

“It’s Christmas Time Again” (TARGET ONLY)

