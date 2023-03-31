Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter can sue his accuser, judge rules

Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter will be allowed to sue the woman accusing him of sexual assault, a Las Vegas judge ruled on Wednesday.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that earlier this week, District Judge Nancy Allf allowed Nick’s counterclaim against Shannon Ruth, who accused Nick late last year of assaulting her when she was 17, to move forward.

Nick’s counterclaim alleges that Ruth, now 39, is part of a conspiracy to “defame and extort” him and that she was persuaded to sue him by the family of another woman who’s accused Nick of sexual assault.

According to the paper, Ruth’s claim against Nick cost the band more than $2 million, due to the cancellation of promotional events surrounding their Christmas album that followed the news.

Ruth, who is autistic and has cerebral palsy, accuses Nick of assaulting her on a tour bus after a Backstreet performance in Tacoma, Washington. Her lawyers attempted to dismiss Nick’s counterclaim, and accused him of “harassing and intimidating” Ruth by filing it.

While the judge found in Nick’s favor, she did not grant the singer the attorneys’ fees he’d also requested.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

