Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter on the group’s shows: “We’re like Tom Brady”

Backstreet Boys are in the middle of their DNA World Tour, which they resumed this year after it was cut short in 2020 due to the pandemic. The show is packed with more than 30 songs — hits and fan favorites — as well as huge production values and choreography. And Backstreet’s Nick Carter says it became clear to him during the pandemic how valuable their shows are to fans.

“I pretty much realized that, y’know, entertainment and performing is a blessing, because people are longing to be entertained and to have something to kind of just get their minds off of the craziness in the world right now,” Nick tells ABC Audio.

“They just want two hours of just escapism,” he adds. “And I think that, you know, Backstreet Boys represents a specific place in time where — [with] nostalgia and the songs and stuff — when people look back and they’re searching for that, it makes them smile.”

Even if you’re not looking for escapism, Nick says you can’t help but admire the work that goes into their performances. After so many years together, he boasts they’re the pinnacle of live entertainment.

“I mean, we exert so much energy when we’re onstage and … we’re putting that energy out or we’re seeing the smiles on the faces and that energy is coming back to us, it’s just … it’s [indescribable],” Nick says.

“I like to say, from a sport perspective — because I like to use sport analogies — I guess you could say we’re like Tom Brady, basically,” he adds. “Y’know, up there on stage playing at a very high level.”

The DNA World Tour is currently scheduled to run through March 2023. In October, they’ll release A Very Backstreet Christmas, their first holiday album.

