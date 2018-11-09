Backstreet Is Back! New Album in 2019

Backstreet’s Back alright! The Backstreet Boys have announced that they will be releasing their tenth album on January 25.

The album will be called “DNA” and marks the first album from the group since 2013.

“After 25 years, to be played on the radio and get as much love is still overwhelming,” AJ McLean said.

There first single “Chances” is out today and talks about meeting the love of your life.

Are you happy that Backstreet Boys is back on the music scene? Will you be getting their new album in January?