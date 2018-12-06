Bacon Vending Machine On College Campus

(WHBC) – Ohio State University students cramming for finals can now take a bacon break.

A bacon vending machine has been installed in the Animal Sciences Building on the university’s Columbus campus.

The machine offers cooked bacon strips and bacon bits for one dollar.

The Ohio Pork Council sponsors the machine, and received bacon donations from Smithfield, Hormel and Sugardale.

Emily Bir, with the Ohio Pork Council, says the machine is causing quite a buzz.

“It’s really fun to see all the posts on social media, and see everyone’s love for bacon.”

The machine was installed on Wednesday, just in time for finals, and will remain in place through next Thursday when finals end.

So, is bacon a good brain food?

“We like to think so, we think bacon cures just about anything so we thought it could help students during finals as well.”

Proceeds from the machine will go toward Ohio State’s Meat Science Program.

Members of that program will be responsible for maintaining the machine.