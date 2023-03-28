Bad Bunny will sing in English when he “feels it,” says Coachella is just “another performance”

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Bad Bunny currently graces the cover of Time, and for the first time, all the text on the cover is in Spanish. In his cover story, the Puerto Rican superstar discusses his upcoming gig as the first Latino to headline Coachella and more.

“A lot of people ask me [about] that in the street. I’m like, ‘Am I supposed to feel something?’” Bad Bunny says about his upcoming Coachella performance. He’s evidently not impressed by the fact that he’ll be making history at the festival.

“I performed at [Latin America’s largest stadium] Azteca [in Mexico City]. I performed at Yankee Stadium. I’ve performed every place. Coachella is going to be another f****** performance to me,” he states. “I felt more pressure at the Hiram Bithorn [Stadium in Puerto Rico] than I feel for Coachella.”

However, the star, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, notes, “Obviously I’m excited. I want to do my best.”

In the interview, Benito also addresses the fact that he’s become the biggest star in the world without releasing a song in English, as many Latin crossover artists have done. But will he record in English one day?

“I think it’s a fair question. But no one asks Drake when he’s going to make a Spanish song,” says Benito. “The day I feel like I need to do a song in English, I’ll do it because I feel it.”

However, he says learning to speak English better than he currently does is a goal.

“There’s a lot of things that I’m losing, like opportunities, ’cause [of] the language,” he says. “I didn’t care about [learning] English. But now, I think I care.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.