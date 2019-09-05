Bail Set at $10 Million for Man Connected to the Death of Carroll County Teen

CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Bail has been posted at $10 million for the man connected to the death of a Carroll County teen. 30 year old Matthew Little was charged with three counts of involuntary manslaughter and a dozen other charges in the death of 14-year-old Jonathan Minard back in April.
Little was arrested Wednesday as he worked at the same Washington Township farm where Minard was found, buried in a shallow grave. He is also charged with gross abuse of a corpse.
Minard went missing when he went with Little to work at the farm. The indictment indicates he gave the Dellroy teen heroin containing fentanyl.
Here are the charges Little faces:
– three counts of involuntary manslaughter
– corrupting another with drugs
– permitting drug abuse
– endangering children.
– heroin possession
– involuntary manslaughter by permitting drug abuse resulting in the child’s death
– reckless homicide
– furnishing marijuana
– evidence tampering
– gross abuse of a corpse
– falsification (misdemeanor)
– failure to report knowledge of a death (misdemeanor)
WHBC was granted an exclusive interview with Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams earlier today. You can hear the entirety of that interview in the video below.