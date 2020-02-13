Bail Set for Two OSU Football Players Facing Serious Charges
COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Bond has been set for the pair of Ohio State football players facing charges for rape and kidnapping. 21 year olds Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint both appeared in court this morning, entering not guilty pleas to the alleged incident that took place on February 4. Police say the two allegedly raped a girl and then forced her to admit it was consensual on video. The woman reported the incident less than three hours after it allegedly occurred. Riep’s bond is set at $100,000 while Wint’s is $75,000. Both have been ordered to have no contact with the victim or each other.