      Weather Alert

Baked Brie with Walnuts and Honey

Dec 18, 2020 @ 11:26am

It’s no secret that I love cheese.  The more cheese the better.  But I have a particular soft spot in my heart (pun intended) for brie.  I love it with apples and honey and prosciutto but have you ever put brie in the oven?  Game. Changer.  This baked brie is amazing and the toppings are even festive colors! 🙂

What you need:

1 wheel of brie cheese

Pomegranate kernels

Walnuts

Rosemary

Honey

Crackers

What you do:

Bake brie for 15 minutes at 375 degrees and let cool for 5 minutes.

Top with pomegranate seeds, walnuts, rosemary, and then drizzle with honey.

Serve with crackers

Popular Posts
taylor swift
Are Taylor Swift's 'folklore' and 'evermore' Actually Part Of A Trilogy?
Zorro Getting Female-Led Reboot On NBC From Robert Rodriguez And Sofia Vergara
Senator Proposes Free Streaming To Curb COVID-19 Spread During Holiday Season
lebron james
LeBron James Family Foundation On The Grow In Akron
Try This 'Secret' Hack For Finding Netflix Shows