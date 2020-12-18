Baked Brie with Walnuts and Honey
It’s no secret that I love cheese. The more cheese the better. But I have a particular soft spot in my heart (pun intended) for brie. I love it with apples and honey and prosciutto but have you ever put brie in the oven? Game. Changer. This baked brie is amazing and the toppings are even festive colors!
What you need:
1 wheel of brie cheese
Pomegranate kernels
Walnuts
Rosemary
Honey
Crackers
What you do:
Bake brie for 15 minutes at 375 degrees and let cool for 5 minutes.
Top with pomegranate seeds, walnuts, rosemary, and then drizzle with honey.
Serve with crackers