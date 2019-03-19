Bakery Sells Cake Celebrating Vasectomies

You know you have a good idea when it’s recreated all over the internet. A bakery in Nashville that went all out for men who have just gotten snipped, found their idea has gone viral.

Signature Desserts shared a photo of their Instagram worthy Vasectomy-themed cake, declaring, “100% juice no seeds,” along with a frosted halved lemon.

Turns out it’s a trend now, as photos of other cakes with phrases like “I just retired the swim team,” and “Awww Nuts” are popping up on the social media site.

What would be the most unusual reason to celebrate with a cake? What would you write on top?