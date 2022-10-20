Ballet Accepting Pet Blanket, Towel Donations

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Ballet is stepping up to keep our furry friends warm this winter.

They are taking donations of towels and blankets at the Canton Museum of Art in the 1000 block of Market Ave N In canton and five other locations.

The donations will be turned over to pet rescue organizations.

Additional drop off locations are:

North Canton Public Library

185 North Main Street

North Canton, OH 44720

Stark County Emergency Veterinary Clinic

4303 Whipple Ave NW

Canton, OH 44718

Always open

Massillon Museum

121 Lincoln Way East

Massillon, OH 44646

Tuesday – Saturday 9:30 am – 5 pm

Alterclinic Animal Care

2302 Fulton Road NW

Canton, OH 44709

M-Tu Th-F 9 am – 3:30 pm

Pet Supplies Plus

4944 Portage St. NW

Jackson Township

9 am – 9 pm