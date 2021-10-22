      Weather Alert

Banged Up Browns Beat Broncos

Oct 22, 2021 @ 12:28am

Filling in for injured running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson ran for 146 yards and a touchdown in his first ever NFL start to lead the Browns to a 17-14 win over the Broncos in Cleveland on Thursday night football.

Case Keenum also stepped in for injured quarterback Baker Mayfield and had a solid night, throwing for 199 yards, 1 touchdown and no interceptions.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 21: . (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Browns defense held the Broncos to only 223 total yards and won the turnover battle 1-0.  With the victory, the Browns snap a 2-game skid and improve to (4-3) on the season.  Next up for Cleveland, a home game against the Steelers on Halloween day!

 

