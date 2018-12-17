Bank Pays Off Student Loan Debt for Chicago Single Mom

Here is your feel good story of the day.

A single mom in Chicago received the gift of a lifetime when her bank paid off her $150,000 student loan debt in FULL.

Jasmine Ford, has been a longtime customer of the Fifth Third Bank. The bank was shooting a commercial and used some of their customers, that’s when her story came out.

She was born and raised in a tough environment, she was the first person in her family to attend and graduate from college. She has two jobs and provides for both her and her son. She saw no hope of ever paying off her debt.

The bank was so moved by her story that they not only paid off her student loan debt, they have now launched a contest to pay off student loans of their customers.

What is the one bill you wish someone would pay off for you?